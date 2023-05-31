Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 2,031 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BMRN stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.