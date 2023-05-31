Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases Shares of 7,976 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. 5,432,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,513,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

