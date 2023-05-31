Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 200,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,251. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

