Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. 771,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

