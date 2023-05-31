Cinemark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 236% compared to the average daily volume of 2,093 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,551. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

