Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 22,722 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,722 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Walmart by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,970,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 238,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.80. 2,795,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,822,352.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,963,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,347,558 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.