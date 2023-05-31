Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 353,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

