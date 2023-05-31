Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

