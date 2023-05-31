Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.93 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

PHM stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 1,416,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

