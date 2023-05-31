Cipher Capital LP Invests $2.40 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 298,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,928,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,291,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.20.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

