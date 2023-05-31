Cipher Capital LP Invests $3.71 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Analog Devices makes up about 0.7% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $178.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

