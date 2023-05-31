Cipher Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,650,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,828. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

