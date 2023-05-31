Cipher Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $179.16. 911,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

