Cipher Capital LP Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,764 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,717,000 after buying an additional 846,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 428,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

