Cipher Capital LP Sells 4,840 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Airbnb stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,821,228 shares of company stock worth $215,323,541 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

