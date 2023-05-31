CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 240,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 177,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,469. The company has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $32.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.