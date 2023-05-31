Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 118.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
