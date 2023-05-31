Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 118.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.2 %

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.25. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.