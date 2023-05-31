Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,337,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after purchasing an additional 266,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

