Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. 954,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,166. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Articles

