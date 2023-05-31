Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 499939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a PE ratio of 47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile



Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

