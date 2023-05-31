Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 4.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 547,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,303,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 39.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,228,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.