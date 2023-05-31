Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. 1,756,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,401. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

