Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.