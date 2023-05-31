Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
COLB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.