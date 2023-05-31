Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Down 5.9%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 385,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,537,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.
Columbia Banking System Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.
Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
