Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Down 5.9%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 385,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,537,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

