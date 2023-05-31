Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 114,023 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Comcast by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,743,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.