Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences
About Comera Life Sciences
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comera Life Sciences (CMRA)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.