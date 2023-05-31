Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Comera Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

About Comera Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

