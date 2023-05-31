Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,908. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.