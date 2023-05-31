Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 10,177 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,306. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $405.11. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average of $325.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

