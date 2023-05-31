Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,976 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Target were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,902,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.35. 3,776,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $133.01 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.