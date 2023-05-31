Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,372 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,267. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

