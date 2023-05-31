Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 24,307 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in General Electric by 89.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 435,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

General Electric stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,897. The company has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.