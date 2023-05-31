Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,449,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $187,791,000 after purchasing an additional 535,685 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

EOG stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. 961,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,473. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

