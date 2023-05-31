Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $11.17 Million Investment in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 717,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.31% of Abcam as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABCM. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

ABCM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 342,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

