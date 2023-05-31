Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 10,909 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $178.20. 1,279,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,748. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

