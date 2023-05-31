Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 37,590 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.32. 2,370,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $284.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

