Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,423,000 after purchasing an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 222,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

