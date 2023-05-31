Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.56. 580,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

