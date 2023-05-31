Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.81

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $17.70. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Community Bancorp Company Profile
Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in a full line of personal and business financial services. It provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Purchased Loans, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer.
