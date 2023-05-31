Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 795 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.53. 735,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,324. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

