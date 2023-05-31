Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 2,355 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.47. 8,450,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,302,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

