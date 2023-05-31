Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.30 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after buying an additional 1,017,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. 1,920,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
