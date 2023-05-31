Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.25.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 579,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,045. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

