Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $4.06 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $10,506,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $8,578,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 855,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.