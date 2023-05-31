Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,768,452 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Shopify by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 58,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. 6,475,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,361,736. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.