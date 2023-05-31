Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
RCL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 1,501,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $81.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
