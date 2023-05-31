Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 1,501,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

