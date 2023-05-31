Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 58,605 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 70,816,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,317,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock worth $5,586,327. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

