Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 380 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,568,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. 2,578,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $57.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

