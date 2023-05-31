Comparing Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) & C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) and Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Jayud Global Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 13 3 0 1.83 Jayud Global Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $95.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Jayud Global Logistics.

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Jayud Global Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.50% 50.56% 12.67% Jayud Global Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Jayud Global Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $24.70 billion 0.45 $940.52 million $6.21 15.22 Jayud Global Logistics $651.99 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Jayud Global Logistics.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Jayud Global Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Jayud Global Logistics

(Get Rating)

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is an end-to-end supply chain solution provider principally in China, with a focus on cross-border logistics services. It offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solution services, including freight forwarding services supply chain management and other value-added services. Jayud Global Logistics Limited is based in SHENZHEN, China.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.