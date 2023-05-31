Comparing THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) & Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

THK has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THK and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.98 billion 0.95 $160.30 million $0.67 16.21 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.48 $1.02 billion $1.27 8.57

Dividends

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than THK. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. THK pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for THK and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 0 0 0 N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 5.41% 6.08% 3.82% Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 43.92% 18.01% 15.54%

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats THK on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

