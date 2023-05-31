Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Concentrix accounts for about 2.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Concentrix worth $83,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 160.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Concentrix during the third quarter worth $131,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

CNXC stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 142,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,554. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.85.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

